AstraZeneca Purchase Aims At Triglycerides

In its latest bid to bolster its late-stage pipeline, AstraZeneca is acquiring Princeton, N.J.-based Omthera Pharmaceuticals. With the deal, AstraZeneca gains Epanova, an omega-3 free-fatty-acid composition in development to lower triglyceride levels. Omthera plans to file a New Drug Application for Epanova this year. AstraZeneca expects to pursue other indications, including a fixed-dose combination with its cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor. AstraZeneca will pay about $260 million for Omthera and could pay another $120 million in milestones related to the launch of Epanova.
