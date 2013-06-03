BASF To Close One Site, Expand Others

By the end of this year, BASF will close a site in Seaford, Del., where it has produced emulsion polymers since 1986. The firm plans to transfer production to larger and more modern facilities in Wyandotte, Mich., and Monaca, Pa., which will soon be expanded to meet growing demand from printing, packaging, and industrial coatings customers. Earlier this year, BASF broke ground on an emulsion polymers plant in Freeport, Texas, that it expects to open in mid-2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter