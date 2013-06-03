BASF, Sinopec Mull More Nanjing Output

BASF and China’s Sinopec are considering expansion of their joint venture in Nanjing, China, with a neopentyl glycol plant and an increase in ethylene oxide capacity. BASF calls itself the global market leader in neopentyl glycol, which is used to make coatings, unsaturated polyesters, lubricants, and plasticizers. The Nanjing venture, called BASF-YPC, opened in 2005 making basic chemicals. In 2011 the partners announced plans to build acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, and superabsorbent polymer plants.
