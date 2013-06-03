GSK Gets Swiss Vaccines Firm Okairos

In a bid to enhance its vaccines business, GlaxoSmithKline has acquired Okairos, a Swiss vaccine technology specialist, for about $325 million. Okairos is developing vaccines that use viral vectors to help stimulate immune responses. It has prophylactic products in development for diseases such as hepatitis C virus, malaria, tuberculosis, and Ebola. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cancer.
