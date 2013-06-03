Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

The Henhouse May Be Empty

June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

May 20, page 6: A story about the safety of academic labs incorrectly stated that since the Texas Tech University incident in January 2010, 65 accidents have occurred at academic and government chemical research labs. The 65 accidents have occurred at academic, government, and chemical industry research labs.

I have followed with interest the debate about the Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board (C&EN Online Latest News, April 16). I served for more than a decade as SAB director in the 1990s, and it’s disturbing to see how political winds have buffeted the board.

In the past, environmental groups led the charge concerning alleged “conflicts of interest” by SAB participants. Now, industry is trying to put its thumb on the scales of SAB deliberations to further slow the pace of those deliberations. There appears to be too much emphasis on impaneling the “right” people and too little emphasis on getting the science right.

In the process of this struggle, SAB’s reputation is tarnished and its independence diminished. This makes service on the board less attractive to people whose knowledge, opinions, and insights are most needed to address complex environmental issues.

SAB should be left alone to do the job in the open and transparent way that Congress originally intended. If not, the foxes—of whatever stripe—may be guarding an empty henhouse.

Donald G. Barnes
Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE