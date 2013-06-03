Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Illuminating Facts About MRI

June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The reviewer of Morton Meyers’ book “Prize Fight: The Race and the Rivalry to be the First in Science” has taken everything regarding Meyers’ case study of the development of medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as true (C&EN, Sept. 17, 2012, page 33). Meyers writes that Paul Lauterbur and Peter Mansfield should not have received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing MRI.

Rather, Meyers credits Raymond Dama-dian for inventing MRI based on Damadian’s 1971 paper in Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.171.3976.1151). Nothing in this paper can be extrapolated to show that magnetic field gradients can measure distances and/or concentration gradients of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) active nuclei. These two concepts were developed in England by Mansfield and a number of English workers, and in the U.S. by Lauterbur.

From 1966 to 1970, Lauterbur was a consultant for me at the Jet Propulsion Lab. On his visits, Lauterbur told me and others about his ideas and early NMR experiments measuring distances and proton concentration gradients. He told us that he hoped to develop these concepts into medical and biological imaging techniques. He could not get funding to pursue this work, however, as no one believed his ideas. Still, Lauterbur’s ideas were some years ahead of Damadian’s in terms of the concept of using MRI for medical imaging.

Lauterbur’s progress in developing MRI was reported at ENC (Experimental NMR Conference) meetings at Carnegie Mellon University from 1966 to 1972. The proceedings were never published, but at one of these meetings Lauterbur presented the first NMR images of a living organism: a small clam in which various types of tissue and bodily compartments could be seen.

Just what evidence does Meyers have for the claim in his book that Lauterbur tried to prevent Damadian from receiving NIH funding? In fact, for several years Lauterbur could not get funding, whereas Damadian received generous funding from NIH.

When Lauterbur was at SUNY Stony Brook and tried to get the radiology department involved in MRI, he was thwarted by Meyers. Thus, one can wonder about Meyers’ motives in attacking Lauterbur in his book. One is left to ponder the value of this book as a seminal read on scientists’ motivations, cronyism, and dishonorable tactics.

Stan Manatt
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel Prize–awarding institution receives an ACS HIST award plaque honoring the discovery of nuclear fission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
50 years of MRI
Of College Town And Gown

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE