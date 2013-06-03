Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Imaging Method Identifies Most Active Catalyst Particles

Fluorescence microscopy technique picks out individual winners among thousands

by Mitch Jacoby
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

High-throughput synthesis techniques can substantially cut down the time required to prepare large numbers of catalyst candidates. Figuring out which candidates work best, however, can be tricky. Cornell University chemists Xiaochun Zhou, Peng Chen, and coworkers report in ACS Catalysis a scalable imaging technique that can monitor and evaluate large numbers of individual catalyst particles in real time (2013, DOI: 10.1021/cs400277a). The method, which is based on fluorescence microscopy, reveals which nanosized particles among thousands are most active at catalytically converting nonfluorescing reactants—in a pair of correlated reactions—to fluorescing products. The team demonstrated that the technique offers a best-case spatial resolution of roughly 15 nm (30- to 40-nm resolution is typical) and is not limited to pinpointing promising catalysts for reactions that yield fluorescent products. The researchers note that the method provides greater data throughput and spatial resolution than other techniques that detect single particles. They add that it can be coupled with high-throughput catalyst preparation methods to accelerate development of new and better catalysts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Spectroscopy method measures enantiomeric excess on the fly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method reveals secrets of bimetallic catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing Atoms In Gold Nanoclusters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE