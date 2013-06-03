Advertisement

Careers

International Center Highlights Global Opportunities

by Linda Wang
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Chemists seeking to bolster their international experience can now identify opportunities through ACS’s International Center (www.acs.org/ic), a new online resource launched by the ACS Office of International Activities.

The virtual clearinghouse helps connect chemists with global research opportunities, including scholarships, grants, and internships. Visitors can search either by desired country or experience level, and opportunities are available to chemists of all levels, from high school and graduate students to working professionals.

According to a survey conducted by the international activities office, the number one challenge that opportunity seekers cite is not knowing where to find out about international programs, says Julia Throop, a senior associate in the international activities office. More than 70% of the respondents say they hear of opportunities through word of mouth.

The International Center takes the guesswork out of locating opportunities, says Steven Meyers, manager of international activities. “We’re trying to connect the opportunity seekers with the opportunity providers.” He notes that the opportunities listed are short-term experiences, not permanent positions.

ACS itself offers a number of international exchange opportunities, such as travel awards for students to attend and present their research at the EuCheMS Chemistry Congress, as well as travel awards for early-career analytical chemists from developing countries to attend the annual Pittsburgh Conference.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

