Irish Start-up Wins Venture Funding

Ireland’s Trino Therapeutics has secured a $12 million investment from new investor Fountain Healthcare Partners and founding investor the Wellcome Trust. The company, founded in 2011 by a pharmacologist and a medicinal chemist from Trinity College Dublin, is developing drugs inspired by indane dimers found in a Taiwanese fern used in traditional medicine. Trino’s lead drug candidate, PH46A, is targeted at inflammatory bowel diseases.
