Jon Huntsman Sells Shares For Charity

Jon M. Huntsman, executive chairman and founder of Huntsman Corp., has sold nearly $50 million of company shares he owns to fund long-standing charitable commitments, including a $100 million promise he made to fund cancer research and expand the Huntsman Cancer Institute. The sale represents about 1% of the corporation’s outstanding shares. Huntsman says he and his family continue to be the chemical company’s largest shareholders.
