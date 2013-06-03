Malvern Wins Appeal Against Wyatt

Malvern Instruments claims it “scored a decisive victory” with the award of $2 million in attorneys’ fees by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in an intellectual property and trademark case brought against it by rival instrument maker Wyatt Technology. Wyatt says it is disappointed with the ruling. The dispute dates back to Wyatt’s 2004 acquisition of the DynaPro line of dynamic light-scattering instruments, which Malvern also wanted to buy. Wyatt filed suit in 2007 and sought $25 million in damages; it lost the first legal round in 2010.
