Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Microfluidics With No Ceiling Or Floor

Suspended microfluidics control flow through channels open to air or other immiscible liquids

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Open microfluidic systems, which have at least one air-liquid interface, are used for a variety of biological assays such as monitoring cell cultures. They are also robust and simple to fabricate. But their very openness makes flow through them difficult to control. David J. Beebe of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and coworkers have developed a new method, called suspended microfluidics, to establish control of such open systems (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1302566110). In suspended microfluidics, surface tension fills and maintains fluid flow in channels that have neither floors nor ceilings. The phenomenon relies on spontaneous capillary flow, which depends on the wall height, the channel width, and the fluid contact angle. Beebe and coworkers derived an analytical model that allows them to design suspended microfluidic systems of various geometries. Their model also predicts known phenomena such as capillary flow in tubes. They used suspended microfluidics to create an array of collagen membranes in a plane between two fluidic chambers. They showed that this array could be used as a system for three-dimensional screening of cell cultures. They also made a device for extracting small molecules from cultured cells for metabolite analysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spiky surfaces steer different fluids in opposite directions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shifty Manipulation Of Microdroplets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mimicking Multiple Organs On A Chip

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE