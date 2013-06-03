Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Northeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The New Haven Section of the American Chemical Society will host the 39th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2013) at the Omni Hotel, in New Haven, Conn., from Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 26. Check the website at nerm2013.sites.acs.org for an up-to-date program schedule, event details, and information on abstract submission, committee contacts, registration, and hotel reservations.

To submit an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, visit PACS, the ACS online submission system, at abstracts.acs.org, or visit the NERM 2013 website. Abstract submission will close on Sept. 13.

The technical program will cover general sessions on analytical, inorganic, medicinal, organic, and physical chemistry.

Symposia will include “Alternative Technologies for Synthetic Organic Chemistry”; “Art & Archaeology: Analysis & Conservation Methods”; “Asymmetric Synthesis & Catalysis”; “Biochemistry”; “Biofuels”; “Bioinorganic Chemistry”; “Bioorganic Chemistry/Chemical Biology”; “Boron Reagents in Organic Synthesis”; “Chemical Education”; “Drugs from the Northeast”; “Fluorescent Dyes & Vectors for Diagnosis”; “Forensic Analytical Chemistry”; “Green Chemistry,” with sessions focusing on success stories and 21st-century workforce skills; “Intellectual Property Fundamentals: What Everyone in R&D Must Know”; “International Chemistry Connections,” in honor of the 13th annual student exchange between the Young Chemists Forum of the German Chemical Society and the Younger Chemists Committee of the Northeastern Section of ACS; “Nanoscience”; “Nitrogen Heterocycles: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Pyrimidine Chemistry”; “NMR Spectroscopy”; “Organometallic Chemistry & Catalysis”; “Phosphodiesterases as Drug Targets for CNS Disorders”; “Safety in the Chemical Laboratory”; “Small Chemical Businesses,” with sessions focusing on resources for start-ups, best practices for entrepreneurs, and true stories of success; and “Synthesis & Application of Isotopically Labeled Molecules.” Sessions for undergraduate students are also planned for Friday afternoon (oral presentations) and Saturday morning (poster presentations).

Five regional awards will be presented at the meeting; nominations can be made through the meeting website.

ACS Career Services will offer a workshop, “Acing the Interview,” on Wednesday morning, and an ACS career consultant will be available to review résumés on Wednesday afternoon. Sign-up will be available at the meeting registration desk. Attendees must bring a copy of their résumé.

Check the NERM 2013 website for additional workshops and social events.

Special room rates at the Omni Hotel are available until Sept. 23. Information about New Haven can be found at www.cityofnewhaven.com.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 27th Winter Fluorine Conference
Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE