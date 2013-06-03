Northeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The New Haven Section of the American Chemical Society will host the 39th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2013) at the Omni Hotel, in New Haven, Conn., from Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 26. Check the website at nerm2013.sites.acs.org for an up-to-date program schedule, event details, and information on abstract submission, committee contacts, registration, and hotel reservations.
To submit an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, visit PACS, the ACS online submission system, at abstracts.acs.org, or visit the NERM 2013 website. Abstract submission will close on Sept. 13.
The technical program will cover general sessions on analytical, inorganic, medicinal, organic, and physical chemistry.
Symposia will include “Alternative Technologies for Synthetic Organic Chemistry”; “Art & Archaeology: Analysis & Conservation Methods”; “Asymmetric Synthesis & Catalysis”; “Biochemistry”; “Biofuels”; “Bioinorganic Chemistry”; “Bioorganic Chemistry/Chemical Biology”; “Boron Reagents in Organic Synthesis”; “Chemical Education”; “Drugs from the Northeast”; “Fluorescent Dyes & Vectors for Diagnosis”; “Forensic Analytical Chemistry”; “Green Chemistry,” with sessions focusing on success stories and 21st-century workforce skills; “Intellectual Property Fundamentals: What Everyone in R&D Must Know”; “International Chemistry Connections,” in honor of the 13th annual student exchange between the Young Chemists Forum of the German Chemical Society and the Younger Chemists Committee of the Northeastern Section of ACS; “Nanoscience”; “Nitrogen Heterocycles: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Pyrimidine Chemistry”; “NMR Spectroscopy”; “Organometallic Chemistry & Catalysis”; “Phosphodiesterases as Drug Targets for CNS Disorders”; “Safety in the Chemical Laboratory”; “Small Chemical Businesses,” with sessions focusing on resources for start-ups, best practices for entrepreneurs, and true stories of success; and “Synthesis & Application of Isotopically Labeled Molecules.” Sessions for undergraduate students are also planned for Friday afternoon (oral presentations) and Saturday morning (poster presentations).
Five regional awards will be presented at the meeting; nominations can be made through the meeting website.
ACS Career Services will offer a workshop, “Acing the Interview,” on Wednesday morning, and an ACS career consultant will be available to review résumés on Wednesday afternoon. Sign-up will be available at the meeting registration desk. Attendees must bring a copy of their résumé.
Check the NERM 2013 website for additional workshops and social events.
Special room rates at the Omni Hotel are available until Sept. 23. Information about New Haven can be found at www.cityofnewhaven.com.
