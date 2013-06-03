Pfizer And UCSF Expand Alliance

Pfizer is expanding the scope of its drug development agreement with the University of California, San Francisco, to include small-molecule drug candidates. UCSF was the first partner in Pfizer’s academic network, called Centers for Therapeutic Innovation, launched in 2010 as a way for Pfizer scientists to work alongside academic researchers on novel biologics. Pfizer subsequently created CTI hubs in New York City, Boston, and San Diego. A call for proposals for the new small-molecule effort at UCSF is already under way. Meanwhile, Pfizer expects to launch other small-molecule projects through CTI later this year.
