The Poetry Of Science

In our rush to probe, describe, and explain, I think we scientists often miss out on the beauty that exists within our field of study. I am thrilled to learn that other scientists, such as Arthur Stewart, infuse science into poetry (C&EN, April 22, page 45). However, I am a little disappointed that Stewart “rarely makes science the focus of his poems,” because doing so would “seem forced and uncomfortable, too analytical.”
On the contrary, writing poetry about scientific topics can be a vehicle to inspire and educate others about science:
Cool Chemistry
’Round a tiny scratch of earth
frosty crystals find their birth
A molecule, then two, then three
bind in six-fold symmetry
infinitesimally
echo to infinity
a transient, local victory
over mighty entropy
Oh, how I love chemistry!
Tom Kuntzleman
Spring Arbor, Mich.
