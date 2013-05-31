Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Reaction Snapshots

Microscopy: AFM shows surprising details of molecules and reaction products

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 31, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

PRODUCT PORTRAITS AFM images show cyclization of 1,2-bis[(2-ethynylphenyl)ethynyl]benzene on a silver surface into two major products. Credit: Science

High-resolution atomic force microscopy (AFM) has been extended to a new application—taking before and after pictures of ­individual molecules as they undergo a chemical reaction.

A group led by chemistry professor Felix R. Fischer and physics professor Michael F. Crommie of the University of California, Berkeley, used AFM to image an enediyne compound and its thermally induced cyclization products on a silver surface (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1238187).

The researchers chose the enediyne system to study because they thought it would lead to graphenelike structures, Fischer says. He and his colleagues are interested in developing surface-supported reactions that will yield such structures for molecular electronics applications.

Enediynes undergo a variety of competing cyclization processes, producing a multitude of products that are challenging to identify. Structural identification techniques such as mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy sometimes fail, such as when all of the products have the same mass and NMR spectra of product mixtures have overlapping peaks that are hard to resolve.

AFM made headlines several years ago when IBM researchers released images of atoms and bonds in single molecules of pentacene. That technique has since been used to aid structure determination of natural products, identify bond-order differences between individual bonds in C60 and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and reveal interconversions between dibenzo[a,h]thianthrene isomers.

In the new work, Fischer, Crommie, and their colleagues deposited 1,2-bis[(2-ethynylphenyl)ethynyl]benzene on a silver surface, imaged the molecules, and then heated the surface to greater than 90 °C to induce cyclization. They then imaged the products. They found that half of the molecules transformed into a polycyclic aromatic structure composed of five six-membered rings and two five-membered rings fused together. Another quarter of the molecules formed into a structure composed of four six-membered rings connected through one four-membered and two five-membered rings. The remaining products were oligomeric structures and minor polycyclic isomers.

Fischer says that the results surprised the team in two ways. One was that the reaction produces a relatively clean set of two major products. The other was the structure of those products. “From intuition and training, we could draw a dozen different products that we would expect to come out of the reaction,” he says. “None of them matches what happened on the surface.” In solution, the pathways to the products observed in the surface experiment have high activation barriers. The interaction of the molecules with surface atoms likely facilitated the unexpected chemistry, Fischer says.

The work “is a great example of what you can do with atomic force microsopy now,” says Leo Gross, a staff researcher at IBM’s Zurich research center. Gross led the team that visualized pentacene and has carried out several AFM molecular imaging studies since. AFM continues to demonstrate its potential for structure determination, especially as the technique is further refined to reveal more atomic detail, Gross says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists create smaller all-carbon rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
16-carbon ring is doubly antiaromatic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Images of extraterrestrial molecules now on display

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE