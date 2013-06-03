Second Round Of Climate Science Grants Available

ACS is offering a second round of grants of up to $3,000 to ACS local sections and divisions for proposing and implementing innovative ways to use the ACS Climate Science Toolkit to engage a wide audience in dialogue on climate science issues. Introduced in December 2012, the tool kit provides ACS members with resources to communicate on the issue of climate science. It was one of the major initiatives of the ACS Presidential Working Group on Climate Science crafted during Bassam Z. Shakhashiri’s term as 2012 ACS president.
Grant proposals may be submitted by Oct. 1 to Frank Walworth at f_walworth@acs.org. For proposal guidelines, visit www.acs.org/climatescience and click on “Climate Science Challenge Grant.” Awards will be announced on Nov. 15.
ACS decided to again offer Climate Science Challenge Grants after it received an enthusiastic response to its first call for proposals, Shakhashiri says. In April, at the ACS national meeting in New Orleans, he presented $3,000 grants to the following ACS local sections: Central New Mexico, Dallas-Fort Worth, Illinois Heartland, Iowa, Kalamazoo, New York, Northern West Virginia, Portland, Puerto Rico, Puget Sound, and Wakarusa Valley.
“These inaugural grants will encourage ACS members to take up the mantle as scientist-citizens and reach out with climate science information to their colleagues and others,” including teachers, industrial scientists and business leaders, civic and religious groups, and elected public officials, Shakhashiri says.
