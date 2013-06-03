Students To Attend U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, has named the 20 students who will attend the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp on June 4–19 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 45th International Chemistry Olympiad in Moscow on July 15–24.
The students are Matthew Adrianowycz, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Ohio; Saaket Agrawal, Mira Loma High School, in California; Kevin Gao, Los Alamos High School, in New Mexico; Brandon Kao, Valencia High School, in California; Robert Kao, Edwin O. Smith High School, in Connecticut; Sophia Lai, Troy High School, in Michigan; Stephen Li, Troy High School, in Michigan; David Liang, Carmel High School, in Indiana; Runpeng Liu, Ladue Horton Watkins High School, in Missouri; Alexander Nie, Livingston High School, in New Jersey; Eric Schneider, High Technology High School, in New Jersey; Kalki Seksaria, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Virginia; Jingwei Shi, Canyon Crest Academy, in California; Stephen Tang, Solon High School, in Ohio; Stephen Ting, Monta Vista High School, in California; Derek Wang, North Allegheny Senior High School, in Pennsylvania; Jessica Xu, Watchung Hills Regional High School, in New Jersey; Suna Zekioglu, North Hollywood High School, in California; Aaron Zeng, Detroit Country Day School, in Michigan; and Grace Zhang, East Brunswick High School, in New Jersey.
