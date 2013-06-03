Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Students To Attend U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp

by Linda Wang
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, has named the 20 students who will attend the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp on June 4–19 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 45th International Chemistry Olympiad in Moscow on July 15–24.

The students are Matthew Adrian­owycz, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Ohio; Saaket Agrawal, Mira Loma High School, in California; Kevin Gao, Los Alamos High School, in New Mexico; Brandon Kao, Valencia High School, in California; Robert Kao, Edwin O. Smith High School, in Connecticut; Sophia Lai, Troy High School, in Michigan; Stephen Li, Troy High School, in Michigan; David Liang, Carmel High School, in Indiana; Runpeng Liu, Ladue Horton Watkins High School, in Missouri; Alexander Nie, Livingston High School, in New Jersey; Eric Schneider, High Technology High School, in New Jersey; Kalki Seksaria, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Virginia; Jingwei Shi, Canyon Crest Academy, in California; Stephen Tang, Solon High School, in Ohio; Stephen Ting, Monta Vista High School, in California; Derek Wang, North Allegheny Senior High School, in Pennsylvania; Jessica Xu, Watchung Hills Regional High School, in New Jersey; Suna Zekioglu, North Hollywood High School, in California; Aaron Zeng, Detroit Country Day School, in Michigan; and Grace Zhang, East Brunswick High School, in New Jersey.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp students named
Chemistry Olympiad study camp begins
Students participate in virtual Chemistry Olympiad study camp

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE