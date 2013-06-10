Advertisement

Policy

ACS Issues Peer Review Policy Statement

by Andrea Widener
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Click here to download the PDF Peer Review: Ensuring High-Quality Science

The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, issued a peer review policy statement last week that outlines the society’s support of independent peer review at all U.S. federal R&D agencies. The statement explains why such review is vital and provides several possible recommendations for improving reviews. The statement is in response to draft legislation proposed by Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), chair of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee, that would add layers of accountability to the National Science Foundation’s current review system (C&EN, May 6, page 8). In a letter to Smith accompanying the statement, ACS President Marinda Li Wu recommended that NSF’s merit review system not be changed. “It is important to separate fiduciary oversight from scientific and technical evaluation,” Wu said.

