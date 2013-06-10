A Material Matter

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09123-cover-japanillustration.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09123-cover-japanillustration.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 10, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 23

In Japan, focus on users’ needs rather than gee-whiz technology is the key to success for advanced materials firms

Cover image:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 23
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

A Material Matter

In Japan, focus on users’ needs rather than gee-whiz technology is the key to success for advanced materials firms

Alzheimer’s Treatment Dispute

Four teams can’t replicate 2012 study indicating that bexarotene reversed neurodegeneration in mice

Support Grows For Chemical Law Reform

Senate bill would require EPA to determine the safety of commercial substances, override state policies

  • Food Ingredients

    Seitan

    Wheat makes a vegetarian alternative to meat

  • Policy

    Open-Access Teamwork Takes Off

    White House directive prompts federal agencies to partner with publishers, librarians as global efforts begin

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Elusive Pyramidanes Synthesized

Germanium- and tin-capped square pyramid molecules are the first examples of this class of polyhedral compounds

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Telomere Public Relations, 3-D Printed Prince

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT