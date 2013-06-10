Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca, Sanofi Cut Programs

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

AstraZeneca has ended development of fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, after two Phase III trials in rheumatoid arthritis patients failed to live up to the potential seen in earlier studies. In 2010, AstraZeneca paid Rigel Pharmaceuticals $100 million up front for access to the drug. The British firm is returning the rights to Rigel and will take a $140 million charge to its second-quarter R&D expenses for the pipeline loss. Separately, Sanofi is ending development on two compounds, the anticancer compound iniparib and the anticoagulant otamixaban, which both flunked Phase III studies. Sanofi expects the charge related to ditching iniparib will have an impact of $285 million on its net income, but it specified no charge on otamixaban.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck Serono, Opexa In T-cell Therapy Deal
Abbott, Galapagos Sign Arthritis Pact
Merck Dissolves Two Pharmaceutical Pacts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE