Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Choosing China

Crystal Pharmatech wants to bring high-tech drug development services to the country

by Rick Mullin
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

WESTERN STYLE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Crystal Pharmatech
Crystal Pharmatech is leveraging its management’s big pharma experience.
Researchers at Crystal Pharmatech in China.
Credit: Crystal Pharmatech
Crystal Pharmatech is leveraging its management’s big pharma experience.

“Alex Chen was one of my best team members,” says Robert Wenslow, recalling the time several years ago when he led a solid-state drug development group at Merck & Co. “He came to me one day and said he was going to leave the company, and he told me what he was going to do.” Chen planned to start a services firm offering materials research and solid-phase selection for late-stage drug development, tasks that Merck had begun to outsource.

“I tried to talk him out of leaving because he was a good employee,” Wenslow says. “But I realized there was a gap in the contract services field, and he had a good idea of how to fill it. I wanted to be part of it.”

And so he is. Wenslow is one of five Merck researchers who left to join Chen’s company, Crystal Pharmatech, which was formed in 2010 in Suzhou, China. As vice president of business development for the U.S. and Europe, Wenslow is one of only two employees in the U.S. The firm has about 50 staffers overall.

Crystal Pharmatech hopes to pioneer a full-service business model, going beyond the basic solid-form characterization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that it claims is offered by most service firms in the field. The company has a vision of applying the data it gathers to a full range of late-stage drug development projects orchestrated by a high-tech contract research organization in China.

The executive team’s experience at Merck should help. “It takes a good eight to 10 years to understand how materials science and the data you take out apply to a real-life process,” Wenslow says. “You have to see a lot of projects and have a lot of experience. We have worked with 30 to 40 different API projects a year, not on every aspect but on the solid-state properties—the crystal form or amorphous characteristics.”

According to Chen, China is the ideal place to build on that expertise. He sees the country evolving away from low-cost manufacturing toward high-tech research. “For the last two years, more and more companies are moving their R&D to China,” he says. “Lots of people who worked in the U.S. and Europe for a few years are returning and bringing their expertise and hands-on experience.”

Crystal Pharmatech moved to bolster its technical services this year by forming collaborations with Exceleron, a Maryland-based specialist in bioavailability analysis; Particle Sciences, a Pennsylvania-based formulation services firm focused on drug delivery; and 3D BioOptima, a preclinical services contractor located next door in Suzhou. Last year the company hired Ann W. Newman, a chemist who runs her own consulting firm in Lafayette, Ind., as vice president of scientific development.

Wenslow, whose office is in Princeton, N.J., says the additional technical expertise in the U.S. supports his company’s team approach to working with customers. “We don’t have any labs in the U.S., but one of the great things about the company is that someone on the management team is reviewing all the data on the project,” he says. “It’s not like we take a project and hand it off to the C team.”

Recent contract wins illustrate a growing need for solid-state development services, Wenslow says. For example, the over-the-counter drug firm Perrigo recently signed with Crystal Pharmatech for services to support its new business in consumer health care OTC products.

“We have evolved as a company in the OTC sector, developing more complex generic products,” says Bruce D. Johnson, Perrigo’s vice president of R&D. “We haven’t done extensive solid-state characterization work—it hasn’t been required as it is now.” Although Perrigo has its own materials characterization group, “it does not have the luxury of staffing or capital to fund the extensive instrumentation needed for things like powder X-ray diffraction. So we were looking for a scientific partner.”

Johnson, who worked at Merck in the 1990s and recommended Crystal Pharma­tech, said he was concerned about working with a contractor on the other side of the world, “so we started them on a limited-scope project. But we were immediately impressed with the speed with which they could generate data and answer questions.”

Scynexis, a drug discovery and development services provider, also has signed with Crystal Pharmatech for support on a new process-optimization project. According to Russell Outcalt, director of integrated pharmaceutical solutions, Scynexis is testing the waters. “It’s a one-shot contract, defining a manufacturing route for an animal health client. We hired Crystal Pharmatech to find a crystalline form, either polymorph or salt. It could be an opportunity for them to do more business, depending on how the project goes and the interaction.”

Chen and Wenslow won’t say whether Crystal Pharmatech has any business with their ex-employer, Merck, citing confidentiality agreements. They claim, however, that their company has contracts with six major drug firms. Some of them, Chen says, constitute the kind of partnerships he seeks to establish. “Some of the collaborations have gone on for more than two years,” he says. “Once we form a relationship, the customer stays with us.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cambrex steps back from finished drug manufacturing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Theracos becomes increasingly reliant on contract manufacturing as its drug advances﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE