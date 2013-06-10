Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Clarity Sought In EPA’s Role In Plant Safety

by Glenn Hess
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA is facing questions about its role in chemical plant security.
A photograph of an industrial plant behind a chain link fence.
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA is facing questions about its role in chemical plant security.

Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) is asking EPA to clarify its role in chemical safety management after the recent fatal blast at a fertilizer plant in Texas. “The West, Texas, incident demonstrates the existing confusion surrounding EPA’s chemicals regulations,” specifically the agency’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act’s general duty clause, Pompeo wrote in a letter to EPA Acting Administrator Robert Perciasepe. The clause requires chemical facilities to take steps to prevent an accidental release of hazardous substances, and it could be used to regulate plant safety and security. Activist groups want EPA to use the clause to require chemical facilities to adopt so-called inherently safer technologies, which would force companies to adopt safer manufacturing processes, switch to less dangerous chemicals, or reduce the quantity of chemicals stored on-site.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE