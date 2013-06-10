Fujifilm, Dr. Reddy’s Ditch Venture

Fujifilm and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories have abandoned their plan to set up a generic drug venture in Japan. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in 2011 to establish a company that would have been 51%-owned by Fujifilm and 49% by Dr. Reddy’s (C&EN, Aug. 8, 2011, page 21). Fujifilm says it now wants to focus on developing new cancer drugs, higher-value-added generics, and biological drugs. Dr. Reddy’s says it will seek other means to enter the Japanese market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter