Futuragene, Danforth Target Staple Crops

Brazilian crop development firm FuturaGene will join the not-for-profit Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, in St. Louis, to test FuturaGene’s yield-enhancing technology on staple crops grown by farmers in Asia, Africa, and Brazil. The goal is to provide increased food security to small and subsistence growers in arid and semiarid geographies. FuturaGene uses plant genetic research to improve eucalyptus and poplar biomass yields for the pulp and paper industry. It is a subsidiary of Brazil’s Suzano Pulp & Paper.
