Indiana Plans Research Center …

Leading Indiana companies and universities are joining to form the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, which they say will be the first industry-led collaborative life sciences research institute in the U.S. Companies such as Eli Lilly & Co., Dow AgroSciences, and Roche Diagnostics are backing the institute, as are Indiana University, Purdue University, and the University of Notre Dame. The institute expects to garner $360 million in funding. For now, however, the only committed funding is $25 million from the state of Indiana. Another $25 million is being sought from industry and philanthropic sources to be used, in part, to recruit a CEO and research fellows. The remaining funds will be sought from corporate and philanthropic sources.
