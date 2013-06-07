Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Industry Gripes Over REACH

Europe’s chemicals regulation scheme hits another milestone, fueling complaints

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The second major deadline for REACH—an ambitious chemical regulatory regime being rolled out across Europe—has passed, but not without some griping.

Under REACH, which stands for Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals, companies must create dossiers of health and environmental information for the chemicals they want to continue to supply.

The May 31 deadline was for chemicals with sales volumes of 100 to 1,000 metric tons per year. Some 3,215 firms have submitted paperwork for registering 2,923 of these substances with the European Chemicals Agency. The industry completed submissions for chemicals with volumes exceeding 1,000 metric tons three years ago.

Advocates say the law is key to ensuring safety of chemicals. But Hubert Mandery, director general of the European Chemical Industry Council, a leading chemical trade group, complained that members consider REACH to be one of the most burdensome pieces of legislation in Europe. “Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized companies have to divert too many research and development resources to comply with it,” he said.

According to the England-based Centre for Strategy & Evaluation Services, REACH cost the industry $2.8 billion to implement through the end of 2011. Europe’s largest chemical producer, BASF, filed some 550 substance dossiers in the second phase. BASF says its cost of compliance through 2018 will be roughly $700 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.K. chemical firms must re-register for REACH﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms rush to meet final REACH regulation deadline
Final REACH Deadline Looms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE