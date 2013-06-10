Linde Beefs Up Gasification Complex

Industrial gases maker Linde will invest $200 million to add an air separation unit and a new gasification line at its complex in La Porte, Texas. When the line is completed early in 2015, Linde says La Porte will have the world’s largest natural-gas-based complex producing synthesis gas for customers who will use it to make methanol, downstream chemicals, and cleaner transportation fuels.
