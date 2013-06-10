… As New York City Plans Incubator

The New York City Economic Development Corporation will help underwrite a life sciences business incubator. Scheduled to open in the fall, Harlem Biospace will provide 2,300 sq ft of total space for up to 20 start-up companies with access to wet-lab benches, incubators, and other shared equipment. Samuel K. Sia, an entrepreneur and faculty member at Columbia University’s department of biomedical engineering, is founder of the Biospace undertaking.
