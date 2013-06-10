Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Projected CO2 Cost Impacts Rise

by Jeff Johnson
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The monetized cost to the U.S. of carbon dioxide emissions is on a steady rise, according to a review by a working group of 11 federal agencies. The assessment projects that in 2020, the cost per metric ton of CO2 will range from $12 to $129 depending on a variety of scenarios. An earlier assessment done in 2010 projected the costs in 2020 to be between $7 and $81 per metric ton of CO2. Required by federal executive order, the assessment serves as a guide to regulatory agencies in determining the costs and benefits of reducing CO2 emissions. The cost estimate of CO2 emissions considers the relative cost impacts of increased emissions on human health and agricultural productivity as well as flood damage and ecosystem loss.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Fossil Fuels Subsidies Hit $500 Billion
No Fault Found In CO2 Cost Estimates
New Plants Trigger Greenhouse Gas Rise

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE