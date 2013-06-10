Seeking Reassurance On Engineered Apples

The article on nonbrowning apples states that in addition to genes to prevent browning, genes to induce resistance to certain antibiotics were also introduced into the apple genome (C&EN, April 8, page 31). The obvious question is whether this antibiotic resistance could “leak” out, either by being transferred to bacteria or by decreasing the effectiveness of antibiotics by people who eat the apples while taking antibiotics.
Perhaps these scenarios are impossible. If so, a statement by Okanagan Specialty Fruits would be reassuring.
Thomas N. Donvito
Madison, N.J.
