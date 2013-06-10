Solvay To Cut European Soda Ash

Solvay will shut down one European soda ash plant, reduce output at another, and eliminate 450 jobs in Europe to cut costs by $130 million a year. The plan, to go into full effect by 2016, involves closing the firm’s Povoa, Portugal, unit by January 2014 and adjusting capacity in Rosignano, Italy, “according to market needs.” Solvay says European demand for the white powder, used to make glass and detergents, has slowed because of the Continent’s economic downturn.
