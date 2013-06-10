United And AltAir Ink Biobased Jet Fuel Deal

United Airlines says it has signed an agreement to buy 15 million gal of biobased jet fuel over a three-year period from AltAir Fuels at a price competitive with traditional petroleum fuel. Seattle-based AltAir will work with an existing oil refiner to convert a refinery near Los Angeles to make 30 million gal per year of advanced biofuels from nonedible natural oils and agricultural wastes. The companies will use the Green Jet Fuel refining process developed by Honeywell’s UOP subsidiary. AltAir says it expects to deliver 5 million gal per year of biobased fuel to United starting in 2014.
