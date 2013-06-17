Arkema Floats A Big Boat

The Arkema Région Aquitaine, a trimaran racing boat built with the aid of Arkema materials, finished first in the initial course of the 3,045-nautical-mile Route des Princes race between Valencia, Spain, and the Bay of Morlaix, France. One main hull and two outrigger hulls are held together in part with acrylic glues from Arkema’s AEC Polymers unit. The windows are made of the firm’s nanostructured acrylic sheet.
