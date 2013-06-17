Pushing Cancer Over The Edge
After many disappointing studies, PARP inhibitors are finally showing promise as killers of cells already damaged by mutations
June 17, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 24
Radical restructuring proposed for federal science education funding has the community scrambling
Microscopy points to precise color of railcar, but spectroscopy may be needed to confirm results
Synthesis of lanthanide(II) compounds may lead to other chemical transformations
Transformation via new energy source will come gradually, chemical executives say
For 75 years, the Industrial Research Institute has been fostering collaboration among its members
With rigid wings and a flexible core, a new compound can switch between two conformations and glow one of three colors