09124-cover-cancercellcxd.jpg
09124-cover-cancercellcxd.jpg
June 17, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 24

After many disappointing studies, PARP inhibitors are finally showing promise as killers of cells already damaged by mutations

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 24
Pharmaceuticals

Pushing Cancer Over The Edge

After many disappointing studies, PARP inhibitors are finally showing promise as killers of cells already damaged by mutations

Science Education Overhaul

Radical restructuring proposed for federal science education funding has the community scrambling

In Lincoln Funeral Train Mystery, Colorful Clues

Microscopy points to precise color of railcar, but spectroscopy may be needed to confirm results

  • Physical Chemistry

    Lanthanides Topple Assumptions

    Synthesis of lanthanide(II) compounds may lead to other chemical transformations

  • Business

    The Reality Of Shale

    Transformation via new energy source will come gradually, chemical executives say

  • ACS News

    Marking An Era Of Industry R&D

    For 75 years, the Industrial Research Institute has been fostering collaboration among its members

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Molecule Emits Three Colors

With rigid wings and a flexible core, a new compound can switch between two conformations and glow one of three colors

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

