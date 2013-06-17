Ash Stevens To Make Ariad Drug

Ash Stevens, a Riverview, Mich.-based contract manufacturer, is making the active pharmaceutical ingredient for Ariad Pharmaceuticals’ leukemia drug Iclusig (ponatinib). FDA approved the drug in December 2012 and recently signed off on Ash Stevens’ production process, which incorporates quality-by-design principles. The drug is the first that Ariad developed and commercialized on its own. The drug marks Ash Stevens’ 12th manufacturing approval for a new chemical entity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter