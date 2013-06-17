BASF Ups Brazilian Crop Chemicals

BASF is investing $67 million to expand its crop protection chemical plant in Guaratinguetá, Brazil. By the end of this month, the company will expand a plant making boscalid, an active ingredient that fights diseases in crops such as canola. It will build a formulation plant for Xemium, a carboxamide-based fungicide for soybeans and other crops. And it will erect a formulation plant for Heat, a new broadleaf herbicide. The latter two initiatives will be completed next year.
