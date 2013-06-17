Boehringer Slates Biologics In China

Boehringer Ingelheim has teamed up with China’s Zhangjiang Biotech & Pharmaceutical Base Development Co. for what it says will be the first plant for drugs based on mammalian cell cultures to be built in China by an international firm. In addition to being a drug company in its own right, Boehringer is a major contract manufacturer of biologic drugs. The German firm says the new plant, to cost more than $45 million, will provide development and clinical services to Chinese and multinational customers.
