Business

DuPont, Yingli Boost Solar Materials Pact

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
DuPont and China’s Yingli Green Energy have signed a one-year, $100 million solar supply agreement that extends a deal announced in 2012. Yingli will buy DuPont products including Solamet metallization pastes, which boost solar power output, and Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film, used to protect solar panels. “Materials are critical to help ensure our solar panels provide superior power output for their 25-year expected lifetime, or longer,” says Yingli CEO Liansheng Miao. According to Lux Research, the global market for photovoltaic materials is expected to grow 52% to $27.2 billion by 2015.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

