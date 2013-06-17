Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Duward F. Shriver

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Shriver
[+]Enlarge
Duward F. Shriver

Duward F. Shriver, 78, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, died on March 6.

Born in Glendale, Calif., Shriver was raised on Oahu in Hawaii. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1958 from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1961 from the University of Michigan.

He then joined Northwestern’s faculty as an assistant professor and rose through the ranks to be named the Morrison Professor of Chemistry in 1987. He served as chemistry department chair from 1992 to 1995 and was a key member of the university’s Materials Research Science & Engineering Center and the Center for Catalysis & Surface Science.

Focusing on organometallic chemistry, he authored or coauthored more than 400 scientific works, including the book “The Manipulation of Air-Sensitive Compounds” and the undergraduate textbook “Inorganic Chemistry.” In addition, he served on the editorial board of numerous publications.

Shriver received the Royal Society of Chemistry Ludwig Mond Award, the Materials Research Society Medal, and the ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry. He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

He worked as a consultant and served on committees for groups including the National Research Council and the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.

Shriver is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Justin and Daniel; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Michael F. Lappert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan Rodgman

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE