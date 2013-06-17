Duward F. Shriver, 78, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, died on March 6.
Born in Glendale, Calif., Shriver was raised on Oahu in Hawaii. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1958 from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1961 from the University of Michigan.
He then joined Northwestern’s faculty as an assistant professor and rose through the ranks to be named the Morrison Professor of Chemistry in 1987. He served as chemistry department chair from 1992 to 1995 and was a key member of the university’s Materials Research Science & Engineering Center and the Center for Catalysis & Surface Science.
Focusing on organometallic chemistry, he authored or coauthored more than 400 scientific works, including the book “The Manipulation of Air-Sensitive Compounds” and the undergraduate textbook “Inorganic Chemistry.” In addition, he served on the editorial board of numerous publications.
Shriver received the Royal Society of Chemistry Ludwig Mond Award, the Materials Research Society Medal, and the ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry. He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
He worked as a consultant and served on committees for groups including the National Research Council and the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.
Shriver is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Justin and Daniel; and two grandchildren.
