Great Expectations

The article about the Obama Administration’s new BRAIN Initiative captured my interest (C&EN, April 8, page 9). The endeavor will use a proposed budget of $100 million in fiscal 2014 to research the inner workings of the brain. Some people may wonder if the proposed investment is too large at a time when national debt remains high.
As an engineering undergraduate at the University of Massachusetts, I understand the importance of investing in growing scientific fields. My professors have demonstrated how science research can lead to the development of new products. Information revealed by the BRAIN Initiative might lead to the development of new drugs, establish new drug companies, and create jobs for graduating science majors. I am confident that the BRAIN Initiative can have this effect.
Harrison Tash Berty
Amherst, Mass.
