Hopes For Using Superatoms

“Developing Superatom Science” was an interesting article (C&EN, April 15, page 24). I do not know if I understand all of it, but it seems to announce a new category in chemistry. I am a 1944 chemistry graduate and a more-than-50-year ACS member. I taught in the Michigan university system for 30 years.
This announcement seems similar to when chemists were told that the periodic table had more than 92 elements and that carbon could exist as C60. It won’t be long before uses will be found for the new concept of superatoms. I hope to read more about the idea in C&EN.
Norman G. Peterson
Big Rapids, Mich.
