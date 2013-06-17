Advertisement

People

IRI Medal To Langer And Whitesides

by Linda Wang
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
Innovative technology pioneers Robert S. Langer and George M. Whitesides were awarded the distinguished Industrial Research Institute Medal on May 22, as part of IRI’s 75th anniversary celebration in Washington, D.C. (see page 29).

Whitesides
[+]Enlarge
George M. Whitesides photo

The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in technological innovation that have contributed broadly to the development of industry and the benefit of society. Langer and Whitesides each received a gold medal.

Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, was cited for his outstanding contributions in the field of bioscience, which have resulted in drugs and drug delivery systems that have improved the health of millions of people worldwide.

Whitesides, the Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University, was recognized for his exceptional work in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, organometallic chemistry, molecular self-assembly, and nanotechnology.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

