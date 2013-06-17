Japanese Refinery Advances In Vietnam

A consortium will soon start building a $9 billion refinery and chemical complex in northern Vietnam. The consortium decided to go ahead after securing $5 billion in financing from Japanese and South Korean export promotion banks. Set to open in 2017, the project will be owned 35% by Kuwait Petroleum, 35% by Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan, 25% by PetroVietnam, and 5% by Mitsui Chemicals. The refinery will feature large p-xylene and polypropylene plants. Mitsui Chemicals plans to buy the refinery’s aromatics stream to feed its phenol and purified terephthalic acid plants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter