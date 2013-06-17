Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Molecule Emits Three Colors

With rigid wings and a flexible core, a new compound can switch between two conformations and glow one of three colors

by Journal News and Community
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This flexible molecule glows different colors depending on whether it’s trapped in a polymer (blue), dissolved in a solvent (green), or packed in a crystal (red).
A new flexible molecule glows one of three colors, depending on whether it’s dissolved in organic solvent (green), trapped in a polymer (blue), or packed together in a crystal (red).
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This flexible molecule glows different colors depending on whether it’s trapped in a polymer (blue), dissolved in a solvent (green), or packed in a crystal (red).
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A molecule combining rigid anthraceneimide wings and a flexible cyclooctatetraene core switches between a flat and a bent V shape. The R groups are either hydrogens or n-butyl groups.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

In a development that could lead to new types of molecular sensors, researchers have prepared a flexible, multi­ring organic compound that fluoresces red, green, or blue depending on its environment (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja404198h). The molecule, developed by Shigehiro Yamaguchi of Japan’s Nagoya University and colleagues, has two rigid anthraceneimide wings on opposite sides of a floppy cyclooctatetraene core. The wings can form a V shape or lie flat. The conformational variability enables the molecule to fluoresce in various colors when irradiated with 365-nm light. When a polymer traps the molecule in its bent shape, the molecule emits blue light. Dissolved in dichloromethane, the compound’s wings lie flat, and the solution fluoresces green. In a crystalline state, V-shaped molecules nest inside each other, forming a chemical species that glows red. In each case, the surroundings determine how the molecule bends or stacks together, which affects the color the compound emits. Because temperature and pressure could also influence such conformational changes, the molecules could serve as sensors for a variety of environmental conditions, Yamaguchi says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chameleon inspires smart skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular baskets nab nerve agent simulants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strain-induced color changes in biomimetic materials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE