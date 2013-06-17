NSF Headquarters To Move In 2017

In four years, NSF will move to a new headquarters building in Alexandria, Va., just outside Washington, D.C., the General Services Administration announced last week. The move will transfer the agency’s approximately 2,100 staff and contractors from their current headquarters in Arlington, Va., eight miles away to Alexandria. NSF will occupy 660,848 sq ft of space in a building that is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2017. GSA said the deal will save taxpayers $65 million over the 15-year term of the lease. The deal includes rent set at 30% below market price plus $35 million from landlord Hoffman Development that can be used for relocation or other expenses. Hoffman was chosen through a competitive bidding process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter