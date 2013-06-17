Advertisement

Environment

NSF Headquarters To Move In 2017

by Andrea Widener
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
In four years, NSF will move to a new headquarters building in Alexandria, Va., just outside Washington, D.C., the General Services Administration announced last week. The move will transfer the agency’s approximately 2,100 staff and contractors from their current headquarters in Arlington, Va., eight miles away to Alexandria. NSF will occupy 660,848 sq ft of space in a building that is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2017. GSA said the deal will save taxpayers $65 million over the 15-year term of the lease. The deal includes rent set at 30% below market price plus $35 million from landlord Hoffman Development that can be used for relocation or other expenses. Hoffman was chosen through a competitive bidding process.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

