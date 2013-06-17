Peter Mitchell Medal To Ronald Kaback

H. Ronald Kaback, a professor of physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the 2012 Peter Mitchell Medal, which was presented to him during the 17th European Bioenergetics Conference in September 2012.
Kaback was cited for his work on a protein known as lactose permease. His research focuses on the structure and mechanism of energy-transducing membrane transport proteins. Kaback is the first American to be awarded this medal.
