Pfizer Signs Pact For Drug Conjugates

Pfizer and CytomX Therapeutics are joining to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using Probodies, antibodies from CytomX that remain inert in healthy tissue but are activated in the disease environment. CytomX is eligible for $25 million in up-front, research reimbursement, and preclinical milestone payments and up to $610 million in other milestone payments. Pfizer says the pact will help it advance the next generation of ADCs. Last month the firm revealed that an ADC failed in a Phase III clinical trial as a non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.
