Southwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 69th Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2013) of the American Chemical Society, which will be held on Nov. 16–19 at the Waco Convention Center, in Texas.
The meeting will feature a technical program including symposia, posters, and workshops; a vendor exhibition; a graduate school fair; an undergraduate program; and a high school program. Donald R. Blake, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, and Stephen W. Fesik, professor of biochemistry, pharmacology, and chemistry at Vanderbilt University, will deliver plenary talks.
Waco is centrally located in the region and is easily accessible by car; bus; train, through an Amtrak stop in nearby McGregor; and plane, via the Waco Regional Airport. The Waco Convention Center and the attached host hotel, the Hilton Waco, are just steps away from more than 15 restaurants and pubs and close to a number of Waco attractions.
Abstracts may be submitted online through Sept. 30. Advance registration for SWRM 2013 will end on Nov. 1. Regular registration will continue through the last day of the meeting.
Please visit www.swrm.org for complete details on the meeting location, program, and special events.
