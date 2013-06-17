Advertisement

People

Women Receive International Recognition

by Linda Wang
June 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 24
Reichmanis
Elsa Reichmanis, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology and former president of ACS, is among 11 women from around the world who have been named 2013 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering by the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

The other recipients of the award are Irina P. Beletskaya of Lomonosov Moscow State University; Annette Doherty of Glaxo​SmithKline, in the U.K.; Mary Garson of the University of Queensland, in Australia; Evamarie Hey-Hawkins of the University of Leipzig, in Germany; Kazue Kurihara of Tohoku University, in Japan; Liliana Mammino of the University of Venda, in South Africa; Concepció Rovira of the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona, in Spain; María Vallet-Regí of Complutense University of Madrid, in Spain; Angela Wilson of the University of North Texas; and Yi Xie of the University of Science & Technology of China.

The award, created in 2011 as part of the International Year of Chemistry, acknowledges and promotes the work of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide. The awardees will be honored during a ceremony at the IUPAC World Chemistry Congress in Istanbul in August.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

